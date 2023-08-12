OnePlus Claims Its New Screens Can Work Even in a Downpour

Modern smartphones have become incredibly water resistant, so much so that even foldables are boasting they can survive a 30-minute bath without crapping out. The one issue is that wet touchscreens are still a pain to control, and holding a phone out in the rain guarantees you’re not scrolling until you dry it off. Phone brand OnePlus now claims it has an edge on the competition with a phone that responds just as well in a storm as under a dry, summer sun. OnePlus is planning to release its China-based Ace 2 Pro smartphone next week, and is now promoting...