Redmi Pad SE Debuts With 11-Inch Display, Massive Battery And More; Check Out Price And Specs Here

> Tech Redmi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has made a new addition to their tablet lineup – the Redmi Pad SE. The new tablet offers an entry-level Android experience with many impressive features. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor at its core, an expansive 11-inch display boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness, the Redmi Pad SE brings a balance of performance and visual excellence. Now, let's take a closer look at the intricacies of this thrilling new device and explore how it upholds Xiaomi's legacy of delivering top-notch technology at affordable levels. SEE ALSO: OnePlus Ace...