Galaxy S24's Exynos 2400 brings a 10-core CPU, 2x powerful GPU

August 21, 2023
Source: androidheadlines.com androidheadlines.com
News Snapshot:
Samsung shipped the Galaxy S23 series with a Snapdragon processor globally, but the Galaxy S24 series is rumored to come in two processor variants. The Korean firm will use a new Snapdragon chip in markets like China, South Korea, and the US. The rest of the world will get its in-house Exynos chip. The company is already working on the Exynos 2400 for its 2024 flagships. A leak has now revealed its detailed specifications, including a 10-core CPU. Exynos 2400 leak confirms a 10-core CPU Rumors about the Exynos 2400 powering the Galaxy S24 series in some markets have been...
