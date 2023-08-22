North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Seohae satellite launch site, in North Korea, in this photo released on March 11, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - North Korea plans to launch a satellite between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, Japan's Coast Guard said on Tuesday, the second such try this year after a failed attempt in May that ended with the launch vehicle plunging into the sea. South Korea, the United States, and other countries have condemned previous space launches...