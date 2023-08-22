Asia-Pacific markets advance as yields surge; eyes turn to Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium

Japan +0.92%. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss economic developments but the talks did not involve the yen’s volatility. China +0.37%. Mainland stock struggling for clear direction as economic uncertainties in China continued to weigh on sentiment. Hong Kong +0.50%. Hong Kong’s inflation rate slowed more than expected in July, coming in at 1.8% compared to the 2% expected by economists. India +0.12% Australia +0.05%. ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence 79.0 (prior 81.4). Indonesia posted a current account deficit of USD 1.93 billion (0.5% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2023, reversing...