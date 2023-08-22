India's boom, Russia's crunch: how money is shaping a new space race

FILE PHOTO: A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released August 6, 2023. ISRO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights BENGALURU/WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The space race India aims to win this week by landing first on the moon's south pole is about science, the politics of national prestige and a new frontier: money. India's Chandrayaan-3 is heading for a landing on the lunar south pole on Wednesday. If it succeeds, analysts and executives expect an immediate boost for the South...