Pentagon awards contracts for next 'swarm' of tiny missile defense satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the Space Development Agency’s first "Tranche 0" mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on April 2. File Photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo/U.S. Space Force Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday it has awarded $1.5 billion to contractors Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin for a "swarm" of 72 tiny prototype satellites meant to detect incoming enemy missiles. The Space Development Agency said each company will build and operate 36 of the satellites, with approximately $816 million going to Lockheed Martin and $733 million to...