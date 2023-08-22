Sri Lankan envoy congratulates India ahead of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing

With Chandrayaan-3 set to land on the moon on Wednesday, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda congratulated India on Tuesday. Chandrayaan-3 is set to land around 18:04 IST. "It is a moment of pride for India, but also for us as we are also a part of the sub-continent. So, congratulations India," Moragoda said. He further talked about the strengthening relations between Sri Lanka and India. "I think one relation is that our DNA is the same and the other is civilization...We are moving toward connecting India and Sri Lanka closer together. Our president (Ranil Wickremesinghe) visited India...