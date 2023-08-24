South African news site alleges cyber attack from India after it published a report on PM Modi

South African digital news website Daily Maverick on Wednesday alleged that it has been subject to a cyber attack from India after it published a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival for the BRICS summit. “I can confirm we have been subject to DDoS attacks from India,” Styli Charalambous, the chief executive officer of Daily Maverick told Scroll. A Distributed Denial of Service, or DDoS, is a kind of cyberattack designed to overwhelm a website or its server with a large amount of traffic, making it unavailable to users. On August 22, Tuesday, Daily Maverick had reported that Modi...