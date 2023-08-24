Jade Gets Official Title And Second Beta

Mobile spin-off Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is officially titled Assassin’s Creed: Jade, and it has received a brand new gameplay trailer and beta period during Gamescom. Assassin’s Creed: Jade will be set in 215 BC in ancient China, and based on the gameplay trailer looks like it’ll bring all the key parts of an Assassin’s Creed game to mobile – including stealth, parkour, and those brutal enemy finishers. For a mobile game, it appears to be attempting to stick as closely to a mainline console release as possible in terms of production quality and the visual style of combat, with...