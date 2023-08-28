The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

South Korea to toughen punishments for technology leaks in chips, displays

August 28, 2023
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights SEOUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday it will toughen sentencing for stealing industrial secrets, after concerns that current regulation was not strong enough to deter attempts to funnel technologies from companies like Samsung (005930.KS). South Korea has been cracking down on technology leaks in recent months, as the country seeks to maintain its dwindling lead in memory chips and displays against competitors. South Korea's Sentencing Commission, overseen by...
