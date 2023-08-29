The tech world is being dividing into 'GPU rich' and 'GPU poor.' Here are the companies in each group.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson SemiAnalysis, a respected research firm, just divided the tech world into 2 groups. One group is "GPU-poor," with limited access to Nvidia's latest AI chips. The other is "GPU-rich," and has a massive head start. Below are the companies in each group. Nvidia makes the GPUs that are needed to train the most powerful AI models. If you can get lots of these chips, you've got a head start on most other companies. If you don't have serious supply, you're behind from the beginning. It's no longer about saying "AI" as many times as possible on an earning...