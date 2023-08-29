Analysis-Chinese investors rush to offshore funds to offset domestic risks

Published Aug 29, 2023 02:01AM ET Updated Aug 29, 2023 02:47AM ET © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo NDX +0.74% Add to/Remove from Watchlist US500 +0.63% Add to/Remove from Watchlist DJI +0.62% Add to/Remove from Watchlist USD/CNY -0.01% Add to/Remove from Watchlist CSI300 +0.95% Add to/Remove from Watchlist By Summer Zhen and Samuel Shen HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Disillusioned with a weak stock market at home, geopolitical risks and a falling currency, Chinese investors...