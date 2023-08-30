13 Singers & Rappers That Appear In The Fast & Furious Movies

Summary The Fast & Furious franchise has provided opportunities for rappers and singers to showcase their acting skills and make guest appearances. Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, both wrestler-turned-actors, have also had music careers on the side. Grammy-winning musicians like Ludacris, Don Omar, and Cardi B have contributed to the franchise's soundtracks and made brief cameos in the movies. The Fast & Furious franchise has launched the acting careers of several rappers and singers while offering memorable guest appearances for other artists. With an ensemble led by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker, the Fast & Furious...