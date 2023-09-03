G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Sheikh Hasina

Due to time constraints and the organization of the G-20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in one-on-one discussions with US President Biden on Friday evening, and he will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron after the conclusion of the high-level meetings on Sunday. As reported by Hindustan Times, it is known that PM Modi is inclined to arrange a dinner for one of his close friends and a lunch for the other, but the actual timing of these events will be contingent on President Biden's arrival schedule on Friday and President Macron's departure to...