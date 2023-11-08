US consumer watchdog wants Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal to be regulated as banks

However, amidst this surge in popularity, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a significant regulatory shift (via Reuters However, amidst this surge in popularity, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a significant regulatory shift (via). The CFPB aims to subject tech giants' digital payment and smartphone wallet services, including Google, Apple, PayPal, and Block's CashApp, to bank-like supervision. This means that these companies will be subject to scrutiny from CFPB examiners, who will review their privacy protections, executives' conduct, and adherence to regulations prohibiting unfair and deceptive practices. If implemented, this proposal would encompass...