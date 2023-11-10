Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher at the end of a quiet week

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is ticking higher as it nears the close of a mostly quiet week following some fireworks since the summer. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading Friday and on track to end the week nearly flat. That would follow its best week of the year. The Dow rose 97 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. Illumina tumbled 13% after cutting its financial forecasts for the year. Hologic rose 6.8% after the maker of diagnostics and other products focused on women’s health reported better profit than expected. The yield on the...