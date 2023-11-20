From Lululemon to Birkenstock, duplicate styles lure holiday shoppers

Lauren Maginness rides an exercise bike wearing Dupes, short for duplicate, at her apartment in New York City Lauren Maginness rides an exercise bike wearing Dupes, short for duplicate, at her apartment in New York City By Katherine Masters NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lauren Maginness is a fan of Lululemon. But the 31-year-old product marketer in New York City is increasingly supplementing her activewear with less-pricey brand duplicates she picks up through e-commerce site Amazon.com. One of her favorites: CRZ Yoga's $32 high-waisted yoga pants, resembling Lululemon’s popular $98 Align leggings. Maginness learned about CRZ from an influencer on short-video...