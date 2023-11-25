Nvidia delays launch of new AI chip in China amid US export rules

Nvidia has informed its Chinese customers about a delay in the release of a new artificial intelligence (AI chip, as per a Reuters report citing sources. The chip, known as H20 is among a range of new products designed by the California-based chip giant to comply with tightened United States export regulations, it added. Touted as the most potent among three China-targeted chips developed by Nvidia, the H20 faces a setback in its market debut. This delay may potentially impact Nvidia's competitive stance in China against local contenders such as Huawei, as per the report. Also Read: Nvidia's AI boom...