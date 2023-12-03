Gaganyaan Astronauts ready for flight, mission to send them to space by 2025: ISRO Chairman S Somnath

ISRO Chief S Somnath on Saturday said that four astronauts have been selected for the country's first human space flight programme - Gaganyaan- and the selected astronauts are ready for the mission and are waiting for the flight to happen. Under the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO plans to send four astronauts to space for a period of three days and bring them back safely. Speaking about the Gaganyaan mission while addressing the students at the 11th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Somnath said (as quoted by ANI), “For the first mission we have selected four of them, and it...