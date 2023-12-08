The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Emerging markets appear solid bet to attract money leaving China

December 8, 2023
Source: livemint.com livemint.com
News Snapshot:
SYDNEY—The big winners from rising skittishness over the investment environment in China appear to be emerging markets such as India, the chief market strategist at financial advisory and asset-management firm Lazard said. Foreign direct investment in China shrank for the first time in 25 years during the latest quarter as Beijing and Washington sparred over technology deemed sensitive to national security and critical minerals used in electric vehicles. Tensions have intensified further since then, illustrated by U.S. officials tightening rules around the sale of artificial intelligence-enabling chips to China. Ron Temple, Lazard’s chief market strategist, said money flows appear to...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter