Why OpenAI is Eyeing India

Listen to this story OpenAI and India’s collaborative ties has gained momentum with the company having plans to soon start an Indian office. From appointing Indian-origin leaders in advisory roles to bringing OpenAI executives to India, the company’s expansion plans in the country will be a fruitful one for both the parties. Rishi Jaitly, who has held executive positions including the position of Vice President at Twitter, will assume the role of a senior advisor at OpenAI to guide the company through India’s AI policy and regulatory environment. Furthermore, OpenAI executives Anna Adeola Makanju , global head of Public Policy,...