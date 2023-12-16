Startup True Anomaly snags $100 million for space security work

Diagram of True Anomaly's Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle, which is designed to study orbiting objects at close range. True Anomaly just scored a big chunk of change to continue developing its space security tech. The Colorado-based startup announced on Tuesday (Dec. 12) that it raised $100 million in a "Series B" round of funding led by Riot Ventures. The money "will be used for continued investment in people, products and services to further advance True Anomaly's national security space technology offerings at the intersection of hardware, software and AI," True Anomaly representatives said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Related:...