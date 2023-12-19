The RedMagic 9 Pro makes a chilling debut for $649

What you need to know Nubia has launched the RedMagic 9 Pro with a 6.8-inch display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for improved graphical and CPU performance. The device features the ICE 13.0 Magic Cooling System to help maintain its temperature and, in turn, provide a stabilized FPS for intense mobile games. The RedMagic 9 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Pre-orders begin globally on December 27 with its official market launch on January 3, beginning at $649. Nubia is giving mobile gamers a Christmas gift as the RedMagic 9 Pro launches with preorders beginning...