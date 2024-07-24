Huawei Rumored To Have Delayed the Mate 70 Launch As Its In-House HarmonyOS NEXT Software Needs More Time To Finish

The Mate 70 launch was previously rumored to be in October, but Huawei is now said to have delayed its upcoming flagship smartphone series because there is still work remaining for HarmonyOS NEXT. For those that do not know, the former Chinese giant was earlier reported to be ditching Android for good and completely transition to its in-house operating system so that it is free of any U.S. trade sanctions. Unfortunately, having the ambition to develop an elaborate custom platform is one thing, and going through with it in a few years is an entirely different scenario. Mate 70 Kirin...