UK must be ready for war in three years, head of British Army warns

Britain's army must be ready in three years to fight a war against an "axis of upheaval" of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, the force's new chief has warned. While stressing that conflict was not inevitable, General Sir Roly Walker predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will emerge from his invasion of Ukraine "very, very dangerous" and "wanting retribution" against countries like the UK that supported the Ukrainian armed forces, whether Moscow wins or loses. "The point here is when you think they [the Russians] are down, they will come roaring back to get their vengeance," he told a...