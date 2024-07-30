The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Search
Close this search box.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ Variant Might Not Have The Thinnest Profile, Remaining Largely Unchanged Due To Reliability Concerns

July 30, 2024
Source: wccftech.com wccftech.com
News Snapshot:
The Galaxy Z Fold 6, launched at the Unpacked Event 2024, created quite the buzz for its visibly thinner display and design upgrades from its predecessor. While the new model underwent some significant changes, Samsung has been working on the 'Slim' variant of the Fold, which is meant to be even thinner. Now, recent reports reveal that the model might not be as slim as you would expect it to be. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' variant might not be as thin as the competition, contrary to the expectations Earlier reports suggested that the slim version of the Galaxy...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2024 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter