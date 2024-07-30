Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ Variant Might Not Have The Thinnest Profile, Remaining Largely Unchanged Due To Reliability Concerns

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, launched at the Unpacked Event 2024, created quite the buzz for its visibly thinner display and design upgrades from its predecessor. While the new model underwent some significant changes, Samsung has been working on the 'Slim' variant of the Fold, which is meant to be even thinner. Now, recent reports reveal that the model might not be as slim as you would expect it to be. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' variant might not be as thin as the competition, contrary to the expectations Earlier reports suggested that the slim version of the Galaxy...