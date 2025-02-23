Buying a new phone? Why you shouldn’t panic about tariff price hikes

First, the bad news: Your next smartphone might be more expensive because of President Donald Trump’s recently imposed 10% tariff on Chinese imports. But here’s the silver lining: It may be a while before smartphone prices start to rise – and those higher costs might not sting as much as expected. There’s a good chance the phone you want to buy is already in the United States, whether it’s a new device sitting in a warehouse or a secondhand phone. And promotional discounts can mean new phones sometimes don’t result in higher price tags. In addition, Americans tend to purchase...