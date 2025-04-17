TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Now is the time to buy and hold the evergreen stocks in your Tax-Free Savings Account and give your portfolio the boost of buying the dip. When the Time Comes to Buy, You Won’t Want To is the title of a book written by market analyst Walter Deemer. It fits the current stock market so well. The TSX dipped 11% on the Trump tariff execution on April 2 and is now rising after the 90-day pause. On the one hand, Trump says his policies won’t change. On the other hand, there is a pause and negotiation because a sudden break...