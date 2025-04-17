Re-arm, reassure and spend big: how the Asia Pacific is responding to a new era under Trump

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has stoked fears over Washington’s commitment to the security of its allies in the Asia Pacific at a time when tensions are running high in the region, home to several potential flashpoints. Countries across the region are urgently considering their options in a new era where the US president has sided with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, suggested “cleaning out” Gaza in order to redevelop it, and unleashed punishing tariffs on allies and enemies alike. Strategies range from seeking new security reassurances from the US to bolstering defence spending, and lifting the...