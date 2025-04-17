Canadian agriculture representatives lobby China for tariff relief, but fear it could be a long time coming

Open this photo in gallery: Pigs are seen at the Meloporc farm in Saint-Thomas de Joliette, Que., on June 26, 2019.SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images Overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s global trade war, new Chinese tariffs on Canadian food and agricultural products are already taking a toll, industry leaders have warned. Last month, in retaliation against Canadian tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, Beijing imposed a 100-per-cent duty on most canola products and a 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian pork and seafood, piling the pressure on producers already facing uncertainty in the U.S. market. Mr. Trump’s trade war has dominated the current election...