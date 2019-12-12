According to reports in foreign media, the world's largest software development platform GitHub plans to set up a subsidiary in China.

Erica Brescia, chief operating officer of GitHub, said during an interview that their Chinese expansion plan was encouraged by China.

GitHub is a large code hosting platform and it mainly hosts project documentation and content for developers. Its clients include Apple, Amazon, and Google. The company was acquired by Microsoft for USD7.5 billion in 2018. However, as a subsidiary of Microsoft, GitHub maintains its independent operation.

Commenting on GitHub's entry into China, Brescia said that the company will use a "staged" approach to the Chinese market. Firstly, the company is considering setting up a subsidiary in China and they will start recruiting members from the general manager level.