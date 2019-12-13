According to reports in Chinese local media, Xiaopeng Motors and NIO's NIO Power recently signed an agreement and the two parties will implement cooperation in charging business interconnection to provide convenient charging experience to car owners.

Based on the cooperation agreement signed by the two parties, Xiaopeng Motors and NIO Power will gradually realize charging pile distribution data and payment process interconnection across the entire country. Xiaopeng Motors' customers will be able to use Xiaopeng Motors app to access NIO's super charging piles; while NIO users can use Xiaopeng Motors' super charging piles in most first and second tier cities across China.

Apart from charging station interconnection cooperation, NIO Power will also join the home charging business supplier system of Xiaopeng Motors, providing home charging file installation service to Xiaopeng Motors users.

Xiao Bin, senior vice president of Xiaopeng Motors, said that they are glad to reach cooperation with NIO Power. The two parties will work together to develop a more efficient public charging network operation model to expand user travel radius.