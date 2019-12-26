According to reports in foreign media, China's Bytedance, parent company of TikTok, is considering building a global headquarters outside China for its popular video sharing application.

It is said that Singapore is one of the options of Bytedance and the company may also choose London or Dublin, but no American city is on the shortlist. TikTok currently does not have any headquarters and most of its high-level executives are working from Shanghai.

TikTok is the international edition of Douyin and it is more and more popular among American teenagers. Earlier this year, TikTok said that it had gained 26.5 million monthly active users in America, of which about 60% are between the age of 16 and 24.

Statistics from market research firm SensorTower show that in the second quarter of 2019, TikTok's download ranked the fourth in the world, following WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook.