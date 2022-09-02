A visitor experiences a massage robot at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 1, 2022. With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Multiverse", this year's WAIC kicked off in China's Shanghai on Thursday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe) A staff member introduces a minimally invasive orthopedic surgery robot to visitors at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 1, 2022. With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Multiverse", this year's WAIC kicked off in China's Shanghai on Thursday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe) Visitors view an AI robot at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference...