Giant Interactive Group recently announced to appoint Wu Meng, producer of "Battle of Balls", as the group's new co-CEO and Wu will be fully responsible for the business of the company.

Based on the appointment, Wu and former president of Giant Liu Wei will be co-CEOs of the group. Wu will lead the business of the group, while Liu will be responsible for investment and public functions.

According to the official network of Giant, Wu is the company's first high-level executive born after 1985, which means the company has realized its adjustment to a younger management team.

Shi Yuzhu, chairman of Giant, said that the company has been focusing on building a younger management team over the past few years to offer a stage to young people. Wu started from frontline business and grew into a management member, during which he accumulated extensive business and management experience. Shi hopes that Wu and the young management team will live up to their mission and lead the company to a new height.