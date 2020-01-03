According to reports in foreign media, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will start the bulk production of Apple's A14 chips, which are for the new iPhones, from the second quarter of 2020.

It is said that Apple is expected to formally launch its new iPhone smartphones in September 2020.

Apple's A14 processor will use 5nm EUV technology and TSMC is reportedly the exclusive chip manufacturer of A14. It is also revealed that Apple's A14 chips will account for two-thirds of TSMC's total 5nm EUV capacity, while the remaining one-third will be taken by Huawei's next-generation Kirin processor.

Prior to this, Apple's related analyst pointed out that in 2020 Apple's iPhone will be equipped with Qualcomm's 5G baseband. Apple's products with self-developed 5G baseband may be released in 2022.