According to reports in Taiwanese local media, Foxconn announced in its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2019 that its operating revenue was TWD1.73 trillion, which was about USD57.6 billion, an increase of 25.23% compared with the previous quarter.

The report also revealed that in December 2019, Foxconn's operating revenue was TWD539.51 billion, which was about USD17.79 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 12.89% and a decrease of 10.48% compared with the previous month. For the entire year of 2019, Foxconn's operating revenue was TWD5.33 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 0.82%, and it marked a record high in the history of the company.

In December 2019, Foxconn's enterprise-related product business, including server and network communication device, achieved the largest growth, followed by component and other businesses and consumer and smart product business. Meanwhile, computing business covering PC and tablet reported poor performance. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the computing business reported the largest quarter-over-quarter growth, followed by consumer and smart product business, enterprise-related product business, and component and other businesses.

In regards to the year of 2020, Foxconn is optimistic about its enterprise-related product business and predicted that the business would achieve a strong growth. However, the operating revenue growth of the other three businesses would be relatively small.