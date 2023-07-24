Foreign investors stream into Taiwan as AI stocks beckon

HONG KONG/TAIPEI, July 21 (Reuters) - Investors are putting aside geopolitical tensions to pile in to Taiwan stocks, with foreign inflows the biggest in years, thanks to soaring artificial intelligence and chipmaking stocks. The wave of enthusiasm, which has also helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) to its best first half in 40 years, is running hard as the market is dominated like no other by top firms all along the computer hardware and software supply chains. Net foreign buying of $12 billion over the six months to June is the biggest since the first half of 2008, and Taiwan's benchmark...