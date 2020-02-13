Chinese Internet company NetEase recently launched contactless recruitment and the company plans to hire 2,600 people through online resume submission, online interview, and online onboarding.

It is said that 73 new employees have joined NetEase by remote contactless onboarding since Chinese New Year.

The 2,600 positions opened by the company cover functions like technology, product, market and sales in several major businesses, including gaming, Youdao, cloud music, and e-commerce.

To ensure the safety of candidates, NetEase has opened the full chain of online recruitment. The candidates can not only complete the interview via the Internet, but also can sign contract, attend onboard training, and even join the team to start remote office on the Internet.

In addition, NetEase plans to continue this contactless recruitment method in its spring campus recruitment in March 2020.