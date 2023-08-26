The pedestrian detection systems in self-driving cars are less likely to detect children and people of color, study suggests

Self-driving cars, like the Cruise model from General Motors pictured above, are already on streets throughout the United States. Heather Somerville/Reuters Pedestrian detectors in self-driving cars are less likely to detect kids and people of color, study shows. This is due to bias in open-source AI, on which self-driving cars rely, researchers say. Researchers are calling on lawmakers to enact policies to regulate these detectors. As the artificial intelligence revolution ramps up, one trend is clear: Bias in the training of AI systems is resulting in real-world discriminatory practices. AI recruitment tools have been shown to discriminate against women. ChatGPT...