According to an announcement published by Uxin, a used car trading platform in China, the company has appointed Zhang Zhitian, president of online used car trading business, as its new COO, effective on February 11, 2020.

Public files show that Zhang joined Uxin in April 2012 as general manager of sales management center. In February 2019, he was appointed president of online used car trading business, leading operation and sales management.

Commenting on the appointment, Uxin's founder, chairman and CEO Dai Kun said that since his joining in 2012, Zhang showed his dedication to the strategy of the company and he played a key role in promoting the company's fast business growth.

Dai said as COO, Zhang would directly command the overall operation of Uxin's online used car trading business and supervise the continuous online business development of the company.