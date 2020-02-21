Chinese Android app market Wandoujia recently published an announcement, stating that due to business adjustment, Wandoujia PC version will stop providing online service from February 28, 2020.

According to public files, Wandoujia is Android smartphone management software used on PC launched in December 2009. Users can connect their phones to their PCs to use functions like content transfer, resource download, and backup.

Meanwhile, its iOS resources and services are provided via another platform named PP Assistant.

It is said that PP Assistant published an announcement on February 14 that they would formally close the iOS version product, including PP Assistant iOS version and PP Assistant iOS PC version, on February 28.