Citrix recently announced to appoint Kathy Chen as its new global vice president, leading partnership business in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Chen will report to Citrix's global partnership sales senior vice president Bronwyn Hastings.

At the same time, the company appointed Yu Fang as regional vice president and general manager of Greater China. Yu will report to Colin Brookes, sales and service vice president of Citrix APJ.

It is said that Chen has extensive experience in cross-region business and strategic channel development. She will be responsible for Citrix's partnership eco-system and monitor the company's channel business growth in APJ to create value for local partners. Chen previously worked for Twitter, Microsoft, Cisco, and 3Com. She joined Citrix as global vice president and general manager of Greater China in 2017.

Yu has over 21 years of experience in IT industry and he has extensive experience in corporate strategy making and implementing and business and cooperation system expansion. He will continue to implement the cloud strategy of the company and further promote Citrix's business development in Greater China.