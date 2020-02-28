According to reports in foreign media, Huawei's chairman Liang Hua recently disclosed that the company would build its first European 5G manufacturing factory in France.

Earlier this month, Huawei's chief representative at EU agency Liu Kang revealed that Huawei was doing site selection in Europe and the company planned to build a factory for 5G equipment manufacturing. At that time, the company had several target locations.

According to Liang, Huawei has decided to build its first European 5G manufacturing factory in France. The company would initially invest EUR200 million, which is about USD217 million in the factory and create about 500 jobs.

Liang said during a press conference that the factory will supply to the entire European market.

At present, France is in its early stage of 5G network development and the country has not yet selected its supplier. However, the government said they would offer a fair opportunity to network equipment suppliers including Huawei.