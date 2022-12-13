The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China carries out first-ever seaborne hot rocket launch

December 13, 2022
On Friday, China successfully completed its carrier rocket's first-ever seaborne hot launch from the Yellow Sea. The Space Dragon-3, also known as the Jielong-3, a commercial carrier rocket, was successfully launched with 14 satellites on board at 2:35 pm local time on Friday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said. China has previously completed cold launches, where a rocket is propelled with external gas. Contrarily this hot launch is a first for the country where a rocket actually used fuel on board a ship in the ocean. China’s crewed space program is officially three decades old this year, with...
