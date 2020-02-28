China's lodging-service sharing and booking platform Tujia.com recently announced personnel changes, stating that Chen Gang, CEO of Qunar, will be CEO of Tujia simultaneously; meanwhile, Tujia's former CEO Yang Changle will be Tujia's CEO consultant.

This is the second time for Tujia to change CEO within a year. On February 26, 2019, Tujia announced that its founder Luo Jun would no longer be CEO and former COO Yang was appointed new CEO.

Yang joined Ctrip in 2010 and previously worked as senior director of Qunar, product vice president of mobile business division of Qunar, and senior vice president of Qunar Group.

Chen was appointed CEO of Qunar in December 2017. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president and CEO of ground transportation division of Ctrip Group.

At present, Ctrip is the major shareholder of both Tujia and Qunar.