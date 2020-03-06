China's Huawei recently opened its first French flagship store in Paris.

The new Huawei flagship store is next to the Palais Garnier and surrounded by various branded stores. The flagship store has two floors and its major space is used to display Huawei products and a small part is used as office.

Ji Rengui, Huawei's president for Europe consumer business, said that Europe represents for high-end overseas market and it is Huawei's strategic highland. The company will continue to enhance investment in the European market.

Ji said by opening its first French flagship store in Paris, the company will bring full Huawei technology and product experience to consumers and integrate Huawei's innovations into local cultural life.

It is said that Huawei's French flagship store formally started business on March 6 and it will open pre-sales of Huawei's folding screen Mate Xs 5G smartphone.