Laptop, PC imports may be allowed only from ‘trusted’ places

THE CENTRE IS working on a proposal that could introduce a condition that finished IT hardware such as laptops, personal computers and servers can only be imported from “trusted geographies”, a move aimed at curbing imports from China amid a deepening rift between New Delhi and Beijing. The measure could force IT hardware companies to establish new supply chains, as China is unlikely to be classified as a trusted geography. Currently in draft stage, the measure is being referred to as an “import management system” through which the government will monitor the sources from which IT hardware is being imported....