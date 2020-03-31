Chinese telecom device maker Huawei recently published its annual report for 2019, stating that the company's global sales reached CNY858.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 19.1%; and its net profit reached CNY62.7 billion.

During the year of 2019, Huawei continued to invest in technology innovation and research. The company's research and development expense reached CNY131.7 billion, accounting for 15.3% of its total annual sales. Over the recent ten years, Huawei invested over CNY600 billion in research and development.

In 2019, Huawei cooperated with global operators in establishing 5G joint innovation centers to continue to promote 5G commercial use and application innovation. The company launched RuralStar series solutions to cover remote and marginal areas. With those solutions, Huawei provided mobile Internet services to over 40 million people in remote areas of more than 50 countries and regions and realized sales of CNY296.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3.8%.

For enterprise business, Huawei has become a digital transformation partner of over 700 cities and 228 of the world's top 500 companies. Huawei launched its computing industry strategy for the first time and launched the world's fastest AI processor Ascend 910 and the AI training cluster Atlas 900. In 2019, Huawei's enterprise business sales were CNY89.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.6%.

Meanwhile, the company maintained a stable growth in the consumer business sector and it shipped over 240 million smartphones in 2019. Its consumer business sales were CNY467.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 34%.